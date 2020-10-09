Joseph Frederick LaGrotta
October 24, 1957 - October 7, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Our hearts are broken that our beloved son and brother lost his courageous and fierce battle at home after a short illness, with Eileen and Mike by his side. Son of Eleanor (Elly) and the late Joseph LaGrotta, Joe was born October 24,1957 is Newburgh, New York.
Joe graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and attended Orange County Community College. He was employed by UNFI as a driver for many years until his illness. He was also a loved and well liked salesman with Newburgh Toyota for many years and still has many great friends there. He was an avid golfer and always had a story to tell. Joe was dependable and everyone knew if they called on Joe he would be there. We will miss him driving up with a smile on his face in his immaculate clean white Camry and perfect hair and pressed clothes.
In addition to his beloved Mother Elly he is survived by his devoted sister and brother in law Eileen and Mike Thomas and brother Frederick (aka Fred Zepplin) and Gina Antonucci; his adoring nieces Lisa Kooperman and Melissa LaGrotta and nephews Paul Thomas and Freddie LaGrotta; loving great nieces Elly Kooperman and Addison Thomas and great nephew Ben Kooperman; and many cousins. Joe was blessed to have so many lifelong friends and was loved by all that knew him. He was a loyal man and was always there for all of us no matter what.
We are so thankful to Wendy, Sandy, Diana and Narieda from Hospice and Dr. Islam who took excellent, loving care of Joe and were not only a comfort to Joe but to all of us. Helena, you were there for Joe and all of us from the beginning and I don't know what we would have done without you. Michael Brooks who treated Joe, a longtime friend with dignity and respect and all his wonderful friends who visited, called and sent texts that made him feel special like the "character" he was.
In addition to his Father Joseph he was predeceased by his Grandparents Frederick and Winifred LaGrotta and Margaret and Harold Manning. His treasured Uncle Junie, Aunt Girtie, Aunt Clarice, Aunt Eileen and Aunt Bunny and several cousins.
Joe will be missed more than we can imagine but knowing he is at peace now helps to heal our sorrow.
Please no flowers. If you wish, make a donation to Hospice of Orange County or St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen.
Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Monday, October 12 at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh. Due to occupancy restrictions a wait may be necessary, and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Tuesday at St. Patrick's Church, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.