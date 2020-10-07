1/1
Joseph G. "Joe" Bukovsky
1969 - 2020
September 27, 1969 - September 30, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Joseph G. Bukovsky, "Joe" of Pine Bush, former Sr. Building Maintenance Mechanic for Orange County Department of Public Works, and a 25 year resident of Pine Bush, NY, died September 30, 2020 at home after a battle with late onset MELAS. He was 51 years old.
He was the son of the late George and Theresa Bukovsky of Warwick, NY. He was born on September 27, 1969 in Port Jervis, NY.
He was married on September 27, 1997 to Melanie Norman. He is survived by his wife, Melanie; son, Matthew J. Bukovsky at home; dog, Petey; brother and friend, George Bukovsky II and his wife, Dawn; nephews, George III and Peter Bukovsky; sister, Cynthia Bukovsky and her fiancé, Stanley Dudlo; sister-in-law, Cynthia Hankin and her husband, John; extended family, Christopher Werner, his wife, Nicole and daughter, Evangeline; family friends, Keith and Rhiannon Franklin, Lisa Franklin; as well as many other friends and loved ones. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Theresa Bukovsky; brother in law, Daniel Gartman; and in laws, Robert and Marilyn Norman. He is also predeceased by beloved dogs Cocco, Josh and cat Clyde who are waiting to be the first to great him.
Special thanks to Hospice for their compassion and care during these last weeks.
Due to COVID services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to mitoaction.org, Hospice, or your local animal shelter.
To leave a online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
