Joseph George Bernardo

June 13, 2019

Westtown, NY

It is with incredible sadness that the family of Joseph George Bernardo announces his passing. Joe passed away on June 13th, 2019 at the age of 68.

A born and raised Bronx native, Joe moved to Highland Mills in the early 1980s. In the years that followed, Joe became a fixture in his community. Many knew him best from his years as a security officer for the Monroe Woodbury school district, where his warm smile, his happy-go-lucky presence, and his irrepressible humor touched the lives of students, parents, and staff.

Many local residents will remember him from summers at the Central Valley Pond, where he would be found greeting swimmers and conspiring with the lifeguards in their daily efforts to cause mischief. Still others will remember his years traveling with the Monroe Woodbury hockey team and cheering them on their victory path to the state championship.

He recently retired and had settled into a peaceful and joyful existence with his daughter and her fiancée.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Amberle and her fiancée, Michael; his son, Travis and his wife, Cyntra; his sister, Nancy, his nephew Chris, and his wife Colleen.

Joseph "Bozerk" "Cheffy" Bernardo: Rest in peace.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the funeral home. Cremation will be at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY

Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771, 845.856.5191.

For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary