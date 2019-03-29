Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Chajkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Chajkowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph J. Chajkowski Obituary
Joseph J. Chajkowski
December 14, 1950 - March 24, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Joseph J. Chajkowski, a longtime resident and self-employed carpenter, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 68 years old.
The son of Frank and Doris Greely Chajkowski, he was born on December 14, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY.
Joe was affectionately called "Joe the Polak" by his many friends and was known for his generosity and craftsmanship in his business. He loved his family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Melissa and her husband, John Shoemaker of Middletown; four grandchildren: Jordan, Darian, Ariele and Charlie; a sister, Madeline McCann and her husband, Bernie; brother, Phillip Chajkowski and his wife, Suzanne; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Clorinda and his beloved daughter, Jennifer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday May 5 at Mamakating Park in Bloomingburg, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now