Joseph J. Chajkowski

December 14, 1950 - March 24, 2019

Bloomingburg, NY

Joseph J. Chajkowski, a longtime resident and self-employed carpenter, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 68 years old.

The son of Frank and Doris Greely Chajkowski, he was born on December 14, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY.

Joe was affectionately called "Joe the Polak" by his many friends and was known for his generosity and craftsmanship in his business. He loved his family and friends and will be sorely missed.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Melissa and her husband, John Shoemaker of Middletown; four grandchildren: Jordan, Darian, Ariele and Charlie; a sister, Madeline McCann and her husband, Bernie; brother, Phillip Chajkowski and his wife, Suzanne; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Clorinda and his beloved daughter, Jennifer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday May 5 at Mamakating Park in Bloomingburg, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary