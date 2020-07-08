1/1
Joseph J. Hull
1970 - 2020
Joseph J. Hull
02/18/1970 - 07/05/2020
Wallkill, NY
Joseph J. Hull
February 18, 1970 to July 5, 2020
Joseph J. Hull, 50, of Wallkill, NY passed away with his son by his side in a tragic early morning house fire on Sunday, July 5th. He was a loving father, hardworking operator, and avid outdoorsmen. Born on February 18th, 1970 in Brooklyn, NY, to Mary Ellen (Merz) Provanzana and Dennis Hull, he was seldom found without his hat, a pair of Oakleys, dependable boots, and a multitool. He was known for his work throughout the Hudson Valley with government and private agencies, especially for his skill behind the controls of equipment and machinery.
He is survived by his former wife, Sarah (Ruter) Hull and daughter Sonja Hull, of Wallkill, NY; sister Helen Menendez (Steven) of Montgomery, NY; brother Edward Provanzana (Alissa) of Wallkill, NY; stepfather Ed Provanzana (Anna Bak) of Valrico, FL; stepsister Lori Cerullo (Patrick) of Mooresville, NC; stepmother Catherine Hull of Staten Island, NY; sister Catherine Russo (Frank) of Staten Island, NY; sister Elizabeth Paini (Marc) of Staten Island, NY; brother Dennis Hull of Staten Island, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and son, Joseph D. Hull.
Visitation will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home in New Paltz, NY from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. However, NYS Covid-19 guidelines restrict this to a limit of 50 people per set of calling hours. A service will follow on Saturday, July 11th at the Reformed Church of New Paltz at 11:30 AM. Family members and close friends can attend not to exceed 120 people. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/newpaltzreformedchurch. Internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ulster County Volunteer Firemen's Association: Attention-Fire Prevention Trailer, P.O. Box 1411 Kingston, NY 12401.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Joseph, by visiting www.copelandhammerl.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
