Joseph J. Lemma
November 25, 2020
Goshen, NY
Joseph J. Lemma, 89 of Goshen, NY, passed away on November 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Palevich) Lemma. Joseph was born in Seneca Falls, NY to Victoria (D'Antonio) and Dominic Lemma. After serving in the U.S. Army during peace time, he went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Education from SUNY Brockport and a Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz. He enjoyed being a math teacher, coaching baseball and football, playing tennis, bocce, and especially spending time with his family. Joseph traveled to many destinations with his wife, including Europe, the UK, Greece, Russia, and Hawaii. As much as he enjoyed travel, he loved living in Goshen, where he would often be seen walking, greeting people, and drinking espresso.
Joseph is survived by four children: Mary, wife of John Lafferty of Fogelsville, PA, James, husband of Annette (Fedor) Lemma of Gilbertsville, PA, Joseph D. Lemma of Sacramento, CA, Dominic, husband of Kathleen (Ropitzky) Lemma of Lake George, NY; 12 loving grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Isabella; and his sister, Frances, married to Les Kenward of Medina, NY.
Funeral services will be private. He will be laid to rest with his wife at the Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown, PA.
Donations can be made in his memory to The Country Meadows Co-worker Foundation https://www.countrymeadows.com/about-us/co-worker-foundation
or the Goshen Teacher's Association Scholarship, Attn: Heide Lawrence, Goshen High School, 222 Scotchtown Ave., Goshen, NY 10924.
