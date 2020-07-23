Joseph J. Persico
July 21, 2020
Warwick, NY
Joseph J. Persico of Warwick, NY (formerly of Bronx, NY) passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He was 66 years old.
Born in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late Henrietta and Dominic Persico.
Joseph was a truck driver for the NYC Sanitation Department.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Karen; two half-sisters, one half-brother; many cousins; nieces, Joann and Debbie and nephew, Joey; and several additional nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24 with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. Burial will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com