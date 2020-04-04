Home

Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Joseph J. Stasio

Joseph J. Stasio Obituary
Joseph J. Stasio
January 31, 1961 - April 1, 2020
Monroe, NY
Joseph J. Stasio passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home in Monroe, NY. He was 59 years old. Son of the late John and Ida Bastone Stasio, Joseph was born January 31, 1961, in Bronx, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Repak Stasio at home; his daughter, Stephanie Danielewski and her husband, Anthony of Middletown, NY; and his sister, Elizabeth Lyden, of Hawthorne, NY.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY, and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
