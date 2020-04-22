Home

DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Joseph J. Zgrodek


1950 - 2020
Joseph J. Zgrodek Obituary
Joseph J. Zgrodek
July 17, 1950 - April 21, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Joseph J. Zgrodek, 69, of Marlboro, New York passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a five-year struggle with cancer.
The son of the late Charles and Rosetta (Weygant) Zgrodek, Joe was born on July 17, 1950 in New Windsor, New York. After attending Newburgh schools and graduating from several technical programs, he had a long career in office equipment and information technology, retiring from Ricoh Americas Corporation in October of 2012. Thereafter, happily drove a school bus for Quality Bus Service in Middlehope for several years before his illness.
Joe enjoyed many hobbies including cars, music, radio-controlled anything and more importantly, working on his home which he assisted in building.
Joey leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Kim (Goes) Zgrodek; his daughter, Lisa (Zgrodek) Portes, her husband Adriano, and granddaughter Isabella; Renee (Zgrodek) Sribar, her husband Alex, and grandsons Leonardo and Maksim. He is also survived by a sister, Rosemarie Laverty. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Canosa and a brother, Charles Zgrodek; his father and mother-in-law, Seth and Marguerite Goes and his friend/brother-in-law, Mark Goes.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Dyson Center for Cancer Care for their constant and unwavering support, most notably Dr. Radika Rachamalla, Margaret McCabe FNP and Stacy Spencer-Hill NP, Hudson Valley Rehabilitation, as well as his Hospice nurse, Donna Engel. A special thank you to his personal friend and aide, Keri Jones.
In lieu of any flowers, please make a donation in Joe's name to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 301 Ann Street, Newburgh, New York, 12550.
Due to the current health crisis Covid-19, funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
