Joseph John Treutle
November 17, 1968 - April 17, 2020
Haverstraw, NY
Joseph John Treutle of Haverstraw, NY passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Haverstraw. He was 51. The son of George Treutle and the late Barbara Jane Hamilton Treutle, he was born November 17, 1968 in Bronx, NY.
He graduated from Warwick High School and Orange BOCES.
Survivors include his father, George Treutle and his wife, Susan of Montgomery; sister, Arlene Beverly Treutle-Levine and her husband, Lev of Charlotte, NC; grandfather, George W. Treutle of Warwick, NY; nieces, Nadia and Marial nephews, Alexander and Nicholas; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Treutle.
Services and Burial of ashes in Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery will take place at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020