Joseph K. Trainor, Sr.
April 1, 1929 - June 11, 2019
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Joseph K. Trainor, Sr. of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, passing peacefully with his family by his side. He was 90.
The son of the late William and Mary Melee Trainor, he was born on April 1, 1929 in Cornwall, NY.
Joe was a retired New York State Park Police Sergeant at Bear Mountain State Park. He proudly served our country during World War II as a member of the United States Army. He was the longest living member of Storm King Fire Engine Co. #2 at the time of his passing, having served the company for 70 years. He was an Ex-Chief of the Company, as well as a Charter Member of the Storm King Volunteer & Exempt Firemen's Benevolent Association. Joe served as Past Commodore of the Cornwall Yacht Club and was a member of the New Windsor American Legion. He was a longtime associate of James F. Lulves Funeral Home.
Survivors include: his former wife and best friend, Ann Trainor; sons: Christopher Trainor; William Trainor and his wife, Carmelina, all of Wallkill, NY; grandchildren: Jaclyn Schultz and husband, Conor; Christopher Trainor, Jr. and partner, Nicole; great-grandchildren: Conor and Joey; nephews: William Trainor and wife, Tina; Michael Trainor and wife, Jennifer; great nieces and nephews: Michael, Thomas, Zoe and Tina.
He was predeceased by daughter, Rosanne Lenaghen, son, Joseph Trainor, Jr., sister, Catherine Trainor and brothers, Thomas and William Trainor.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Anne Clark and Susan Martino of the St. Luke's ICU for their kindness and compassion towards Joe.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joe's memory please be made to the Storm King Fire Engine Co. #2, PO Box 333, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 13 to June 14, 2019