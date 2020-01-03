|
|
Joseph Kassel
July 4, 1928 - December 25, 2019
Shelburne, VT
Bud Kassel, a kind and gentle man who lived a full life with an open heart, died on December 25, 2019, after a brief decline. He was 91.
Joseph Lewis Kassel was born in Middletown on July 4, 1928, and his mother promptly nicknamed him Buddy, a name that stuck for his entire life. A proud graduate of the Middletown school system, he left town for college in NYC and business school in Boston. After a brief and undistinguished if patriotic stint in the USAF during the Korean War (stationed in Sacramento) and some years in big-time retailing at Bloomingdale's in NYC he returned to Middletown in 1958 to join his father, Murray, in the family retail clothing business, Kassel Brothers, and raise, with his beloved wife, Ruth Bettman, their sons: David, John and Peter. He expanded the Kassel's store on North Street in Middletown (adding a Ladies' shop), opened two stores in Newburgh, and in 1972 opened a two-level store at Orange Plaza on Rte 211 in the Town of Wallkill. The stores closed on Christmas Eve, 1992.
He and Ruth were community leaders over four decades. Bud was active in Kiwanis, SCORE, several Chambers of Commerce and as a director of First Federal Savings for 37 years, 20 as Chair. An Eagle Scout/Silver Beaver holder, he was particularly involved with the Hudson Delaware Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He also served 20-plus years on the board of Horton Memorial Hospital. In addition, he was Ruth's biggest fan and supporter in her career in government and politics. So many institutions and organizations in the Middletown area are stronger and better for his — and their — efforts.
In 2002 Bud and Ruth moved to Burlington, Vermont, to be near sons, Peter and John and their growing families. After a life of responsibility in Middletown, he relished his life as a ski bum! He served as a Host at Stowe Mountain Resort for over 20 years, feeding his lifelong passion for skiing and enjoying life in the cabin he and Ruth owned there since the 1970s, where much joy and relaxation were had and many memories were made. He readily shared his love for and knowledge of Mount Mansfield in winter with skier-guests at Stowe, and when grandchildren accompanied him on days like that he was at the peak of happiness.
Bud and Ruth fit well into the community they joined in Burlington and made many late-in-life friends. Bud volunteered at a science museum on Lake Champlain and at the performing arts center in town. He was a regular at the YMCA (of course!) and all over downtown Burlington, and was beloved by all who came to know him, which could happen in the course of a 5-minute conversation and the wink of an eye.
He spent the last few years at Wake Robin retirement community in Shelburne with Ruth, and was cared for lovingly by many wonderful people. He thought deeply about how a long life, well-lived, should best conclude. His life ended as he wished, peacefully, in the ripe fullness of time, and with a minimum of medical intervention.
Bud is survived by his dear wife of 67 years, Ruth; his sister, Betsy Brown of Kenosha, WI; David Kassel and Magda Farag of Tempe, AZ; John Kassel and Julie Campoli of Burlington; Peter Kassel and Carol Irish of Shelburne; his cherished grandchildren: Yasmin, Misha, Kareem, Clara, Simon, Thomas, Sara, Sami and Eben; and six beloved great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Murray and Muriel Kassel; his brothers-in-law, Ralph Bettman and Howard Brown, and his much-loved grandson, Zeke.
There will be a gathering at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Burlington, Vermont to remember Bud at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Orange County Land Trust (www.oclt.org) or the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020