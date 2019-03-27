|
Joseph L. "Joe" Bruzzese, Jr.
July 15, 1943 - March 25, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Joseph L. "Joe" Bruzzese, Jr., of Ellenville, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at home after a brief illness. He was 75.
The son of Joseph L. Bruzzese, Sr. and Filomena Gallo, Joe was born on July 15, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY. He lived on Staten Island for much of his adult life before relocating to Ellenville in 1995.
Joe proudly served our country in the U.S. National Guard during the Vietnam War. He worked as a bus driver for the NYC Transit Authority for 20 years; after his retirement, he worked as a charter bus driver for Paramount Hotel and Rolling V. In his free time, Joe enjoyed being outside on "The Bruzzese Ranch", horseback riding and tending to his animals; and he could often be found riding his motorcycle with his sons. Joe was a devoted and active member of the Ulster Heights United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jane Bruzzese; three sons: Steven Bruzzese (Renee DePuy) of Staten Island, Joseph L. Bruzzese III of Staten Island, and Anthony (Alyssa) Bruzzese of Beaumont, TX; two grandchildren, Brooks and Trista, and his siblings, Patrick (Myrna) Bruzzese and Phyllis (Larry) Monte.
Memorial contributions in Joe's name can be made to the Ulster Heights United Methodist Church.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Ulster Heights United Methodist Church, 1264 Ulster Heights Rd, Ellenville, NY 12428.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019