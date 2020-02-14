|
Joseph L. D'Angelico
July 13, 1945 - February 12, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Joseph L. D'Angelico of Marlboro, NY passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at The Hudson Valley Rehabilitation Center, Highland. He was 74.
Joseph was born on July 13, 1945. He was the son of the late Lorenzo D'Angelico and the late Maria Renia D'Angelico. On May 7, 1966 Joe married the Love of his Life, Helen Antunovich D'Angelico.
Joseph retired from Verticon as a Project Manager and only retired because he had to not because he wanted to.
Survivors include his wife Helen, his daughter Lisa Hazzard and partner Terri of Marlboro, his son Lorenzo D'Angelico and girlfriend Alexis of Marlboro, his grandchildren; Anthony Hazzard and partner Scott, Tiffany Hazzard and Ava D'Angelico, Aunt Frances Lamendola, Aunt Josie Ferreri and many cousins.
Joe was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His family was his world. He loved the D'Angelico guitars, enjoyed being around his family and you could always find him tinkering with something outside.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020