Joseph M. Chernek
September 13, 1950 - February 1, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Joseph M. Chernek, age 68 of New Windsor, NY, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2019 with his wife, Lynda and family by his side.
Joe was born on September 13, 1950 to Ann McLaughlin and Joseph Chernek in West Point, NY. His early years were spent in Vermont, then back to the Hudson Valley. Joe was drafted into the United States Army and upon his return home from the Vietnam War married his love, Lynda Terwilliger on June 4, 1972; they would have celebrated 47 years of marriage this year. Together Joe and Lynda built a life in the area and raised their daughter, Rebekah.
Joe was a master craftsman, collector of gadgets and could solve any problem. No one could keep him off the golf course on Saturday mornings and he loved spending time with his family at his condominium in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was always there to help anyone who needed him. Joe had a long and successful career at Staples Inc. in Framingham, MA. He was decent and honest, his clever sense of humor and laugh were his trademarks. He loved music and his dogs, Pippa and Louie. Joe's happiest times were with his family, especially his grandchildren. He instilled in his family a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends and an enduring goodness that touched everyone who knew him. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many. His presence will be missed but his spirit and legacy will live on through those who were blessed to be a part of his life.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lynda Chernek; daughter, Rebekah Chernek Raimo; grandchildren, Jake and Skylar Raimo; son-in-law, Joseph Raimo; father-in-law, Samuel Terwilliger and brother-in-Law, Keith Terwilliger; and his father, Joseph Chernek and siblings: Paul Chernek, Wayne Chernek and Nancy Killen Chernek; several cousins, nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Joe was predeceased by his mother, Ann McLaughlin; his mother-in-law, June Terwilliger and brother-in-law, Bruce Terwilliger.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9th at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, NY at 11 a.m.
To honor Joe, please consider making a donation to the or ASPCA.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY 12553, 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019