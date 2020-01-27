|
|
Joseph M. Dierna
December 30, 1933 - January 25, 2020
Monroe, NY
Joseph M. Dierna passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 86 years old.
Son of the late Biaggio and Frances Ingao Dierna, he was born December 30, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY.
Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his Honorable Discharge he became the President of Orange and Rockland Realty Corporation in Monroe, NY, and was a member of the Monroe Senior Center.
Survivors include his loving wife, Anna DeVito Dierna of Monroe, NY, his children; Joseph B. Dierna and his wife Anastasia of Bloomingdale, NY, Dominick D. Dierna and his girlfriend Amy of Monroe, NY, and Frances A. Cardone and her husband Anthony, of Monroe, NY; seven grandchildren; Andrea and her husband James, Tina, Nicole, Joanna and her husband Adam, Anthony, Gina and Dominick; along with five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950, with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on January 31st at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY, 10950. Interment will follow at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY 10924.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the P.O. Box # 3049 Syracuse New York 13220 or the PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020