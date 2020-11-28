1/1
Joseph M. "Joe" Harris
1935 - 2020
September 25, 1935 - November 27, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Joseph M. Harris "Joe" of New Windsor, NY, a lifelong resident of the Newburgh area, died at age 85 on November 27, 2020 at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh, NY.
Joe was born September 25, 1935 in Newburgh, NY to William Harris and Evelyn Puliski Harris. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lillian Vignogna Harris. He was predeceased by his brother, William Harris, and both parents.
Joe was a Class of 1953 Newburgh Free Academy Graduate. He served in the National Guard 170th Artillery, Battery C. Joe was employed at IBM in East Fishkill for 26 years. After his retirement from IBM Joe was a driver for the New Windsor Dial-A-Bus. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish in Newburgh.
Joe was an avid bowler and especially enjoyed bowling in the Robert Laverty Memorial League at Bowling Time Lanes. Joe was a diehard Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Giants Fan.
Joe loved his family and will be deeply missed by his wife Lillian, his daughter Jody Terralavoro (Daniel), son Jeff (Jodie Jacaruso), and his grandsons, Nicholas and Michael Terralavoro. Joe also had an extended family of many cousins and godchildren, and was especially close to his aunt Dee and uncle Oren Dayton. Joe was a kind and gentle man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. Due to limited capacity due to COVID, a wait time may be necessary, and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 2 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Associations. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
