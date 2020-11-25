Joseph M. Horecky

September 30, 1922 - November 23, 2020

Barryville, NY

Joseph M. Horecky, of Barryville, NY a retired Serviceman for AT&T Telephone and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Valhalla, NY. The son of the late John and Emerencia (Cechovic) Horecky, he was born September 30, 1922, in Kaplna, Czechoslovakia, modern day Slovakia. He was 98 years young.

Joseph was a member of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church Yulan.

Joseph was the widower of Therese E. Heiser Horecky, she had passed away on April 13, 2010. They were married for over 51 years. Joseph was a World War II Army Veteran.

A family statement reads: "Joseph was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a family man. Joseph like geography, history, reading the newspaper, checking out the weather, baseball (NY Yankees), bowling and was an avid reader. He enjoyed his ice cream and chocolate. He told his family he learned more later on in life after being introduced to books on tape due to his visual impairment. He will be greatly missed by his family."

He is survived by six children: Lorraine Ann Sanders of Leesville, LA, Therese Hammond of Glen Spey, NY, Catherine O'Neill and her husband, Steven of Palm Coast, FL, Robert Horecky and his wife, Kelly of Waldorf, MD, Florence Horecky of Barryville, NY and Margaret Knepper and her husband, Dave of Gotha, FL; seven grandchildren: Danielle Smyth, Michael Sanders, Frances Hammond, William Cosmo, Isabelle Hammond, Mary Catherine Horecky and Novalee Knepper; eight great grandchildren; two brothers: Anthony Horecky of Cape Coral, FL, and Robert Horecky of Aurora, CO; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joseph is predeceased by his wife, Therese, brother: John Horecky and sister Josephine Mamone.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm, Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm and Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 9am to 9:30am at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home 3412 Rt. 97, Barryville, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church Yulan, NY celebrated by Father Joselin Berkmans. Christian burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Eldred, NY.

Donations can be made to: St. Anthony of Padua Church, 25 Beaver Brook Rd., Yulan, NY 12792, American Legion Ambulance Corp.17 Collins Rd. Highland, NY 12528, or New York State Talking Book and Braille Library, 222 Madison Ave., Albany, NY 12230.

Please note we will be following CDC guidelines.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home Barryville, NY. 845-557-8010



