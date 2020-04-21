|
Joseph M. Leechow Jr.
January 19, 1941 - April 12, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Joseph M. Leechow Jr., 79, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The son of the late Joseph M. Leechow Sr. and Rose (Rizzo) Leechow, he was born in Newburgh, NY. He married Stephanie (Futika) Leechow on January 26, 1963, and they resided in New Windsor for 57 years.
Joseph graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1959. He was a parishioner of St. Francis Church, Vice President for retired laborers of Local 17, a member of the Elks Club, Hibernians and American Legion Post 1796. Joseph was known by Leech, but what he was most known for was his heart of gold. He was loved by all who knew him. Whenever you needed anything, he was that loyal friend you could count on. He was a huge Yankee fan and loved going to the games, gamble at the casinos, and traveling to Aruba with his family and the friends he made in Aruba over the years.
In addition to his wife Stephanie, he is survived by his children, Joy Leechow Piccolo of New Windsor and Joseph Leechow III of Walden; sister, Mary Dilorenzo; grandchildren, Kori Alexis Piccolo, Ruben Cotta, William Leechow and Aiden Leechow.
Joseph passed due to COVID-19 and pneumonia complications and his family and friends are heartbroken that his life ended this way. A memorial service will be done at a later date due to COVID-19.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020