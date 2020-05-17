Joseph M. Leechow III
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Leechow III
September 13, 1965 - May 10, 2020
Walden, NY
Joseph "Joey" Michael Leechow III, 54, of Walden, NY entered eternal rest Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is the son of Stephanie Futika Leechow and the late Joseph M. Leechow Jr. He was born in Cornwall, NY on September 13, 1965.
Joe resided in Walden but grew up in New Windsor, NY; he attended NFA and graduated with the class of 1983. He worked as a warehouse manager for Royalty Carpet Cleaning and Flooring in Fishkill, NY.
Joe was a hard worker and was always looking to help. He loved spending time with his sons William and Aidan. Joe loved going to the airshow at Stewart Airport with his son Aidan. Joe was a big fan of the group Rush and loved rock music. He enjoyed fishing and was a huge Star Wars fan. His favorite sports teams were the Yankees and the Giants. Another favorite of Joes was attending the St. Patrick's Day parade in NYC. Joes friends and family loved him very much and as his landlord said he was an odd duck but he was our odd duck and we loved him!
Joe is survived by his children William Leechow and Aidan Leechow Williams; mother Stephanie Leechow; sister Joy Leechow Piccolo and niece Kori Alexis Piccolo. Joe is predeceased by his father Joseph Leechow Jr. and grandfather Joseph Leechow Sr.
A memorial service will be done at a later date due to COVID-19. To send a personal condolence visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved