Joseph M. Leechow III
September 13, 1965 - May 10, 2020
Walden, NY
Joseph "Joey" Michael Leechow III, 54, of Walden, NY entered eternal rest Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is the son of Stephanie Futika Leechow and the late Joseph M. Leechow Jr. He was born in Cornwall, NY on September 13, 1965.
Joe resided in Walden but grew up in New Windsor, NY; he attended NFA and graduated with the class of 1983. He worked as a warehouse manager for Royalty Carpet Cleaning and Flooring in Fishkill, NY.
Joe was a hard worker and was always looking to help. He loved spending time with his sons William and Aidan. Joe loved going to the airshow at Stewart Airport with his son Aidan. Joe was a big fan of the group Rush and loved rock music. He enjoyed fishing and was a huge Star Wars fan. His favorite sports teams were the Yankees and the Giants. Another favorite of Joes was attending the St. Patrick's Day parade in NYC. Joes friends and family loved him very much and as his landlord said he was an odd duck but he was our odd duck and we loved him!
Joe is survived by his children William Leechow and Aidan Leechow Williams; mother Stephanie Leechow; sister Joy Leechow Piccolo and niece Kori Alexis Piccolo. Joe is predeceased by his father Joseph Leechow Jr. and grandfather Joseph Leechow Sr.
A memorial service will be done at a later date due to COVID-19. To send a personal condolence visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 18, 2020.