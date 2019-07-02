|
Joseph M. Salthouse
June 27, 2019
Chester, NY
Joseph M. Salthouse, a school safety officer and assistant football coach for the Monticello School District, passed away at age 29, on Thursday June 27, 2019.
Joseph is survived by his doting mother, Debra Salthouse, his beloved brothers, Teddy Salthouse and Rick Salthouse, his sister-in-law, Sarah Salthouse, his niece, Violet Salthouse, his aunt, Lorraine Weidner and her husband, John Weidner, his uncle, Ralph Milito and his wife, Lori Milito, his cousins, Jessica Zozzaro, her husband, Philliip Zozzaro and their children, Benjamin, Julia, and Abigail Zozzaro, John Weider, his fiancé, Rachelle Mercado, and their son, Caleb Weidner, Matthew Weidner, his wife, Kristen, and their children, Tyler, Sienna, and Jayce Weidner, Madison Milito, and Spencer Milito.
Joseph is predeceased by his grandparents, Edward & Gertrude Salthouse and Ralph & Florine Milito, his father, Richard Salthouse, and his nephews Jacob and Thomas Salthouse.
Joseph, known to family and friends as Joe, Joey, or simply Salt, was born and raised in Orange County, NY. He was a graduate of Chester Academy and Maritime College. A lifelong lover of football, Joe was proud to play in the position of quarterback for the entirety of his high school and college athletic career. His passion for the playbook later inspired him to work as a coach and mentor. The young men he guided on the field remain outspoken about how devoted Joe was to the sport and how deeply he cared for every single one of his players.
An avid bowler, Joe often spent his Wednesday nights playing in a competitive league at Colonial Lanes in Chester, NY. Joe was an animal lover; known to pet every dog he saw and rescue every frog he found around his childhood pool. Since he was a kid, Joe has an affinity for motorcycles. And while he did die in a motorcycle accident, he would have surely told anyone asking that the thrill and joy of riding that bike made him feel most alive.
He will be affectionately remembered for singing off-key, never shying away from a challenge, always grinning, forever thinking of others before himself, and bringing light into the lives of every person he encountered. Joe loved life. He loved love. He strived for happiness, found it, and spent all his 29 years on this earth, trying to give it back to as many people as he could. Joe was fiercely loyal, unconditionally kind, and stubbornly pure of heart. His family and friends take comfort in the memory of his warmth, the recollection of his tenderness, and the knowledge that all their lives were made better for having known him.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019, at St. Columba Church, located at 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918. Cremation will be performed at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc. Donations may be made in Joe's name to the , or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care, have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
To offer an online memorial, or for directions to the funeral home or church, please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019