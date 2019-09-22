|
|
Joseph McLaren
November 5, 1942 - September 21, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Joseph R. McLaren, 76, of Newburgh, NY passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center with his family by his side. Joe was born in New York, NY on November 5, 1942, son of Anne and Edward McLaren.
Joseph attended Newburgh Schools and entered the United States Marines in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1963. Joseph was the proud owner of JoJo's Restaurant on 9W for several years and then went into sales and worked at Home Depot in the Appliance Department for 18 years.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Elaine (Muratore) McLaren; his sons: Michael McLaren, Joseph McLaren and his wife, Denise, and Eric McLaren; and two grandsons, Christopher and his mother, Dina Bryan, and Jason and his sister, Briana.
Joe had a zest for life and loved to play poker with his buddies, enjoyed photography, and being on his computer. We will always remember how much Joe loved his dog Oreo and we are sure he is taking him for a long walk!
A Memorial Mass in Joseph's honor will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Robinson Ave., Newburgh, NY at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019