|
|
Joseph "Joe" Monte, Jr.
October 29, 1931 - March 10, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Joseph "Joe" Monte Jr., 87, a longtime resident of New Windsor, NY, entered into rest on March 10, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. The son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Timpone) Monte Sr., he was born on October 29, 1931 in Newark, NJ.
In 1949 he joined the United Stated Army and proudly and faithfully served with the 92nd Armored Artillery Battalion in operations in the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother in law and friend to many. He loved company and conversations with his family and friends at his house especially talking about sports, playing poker and asking when are we going to the casino.
On July 26, 1953 he married the love of his life, Lillian (Ciccarello) at Sacred Heart Church in Newark, NJ. They were married for 65 years.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Teresa Monte-Caruso (Michael) of Poughkeepsie, NY, Joanne Tomlins (Kenneth) of Northfield, NH; his grandchildren, Nicolle Casale (Larry) of Manchester, NH, and Kenny Tomlins of Northfield, NH; his great grandchildren, Khloe Grace and McKenzie Mae Casale of Manchester, NH; his sister, Micki Monda (Frank) of New Jersey; sister in law, Antonina LoPresti of Newburgh, NY; brother in law, Albert Ciccarello (Mary) of Edgewater, FL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Rachael Beniquista (Frank), Anthony Monte (Annette), Angie Nigro (Sal), Ralph Monte (Rocky), Jeanne Monte, Michael Monte, Francis Spoto Yolanda Palma (Anthony) Lucy Montanelli (Benjamin), Theresa Marchegiano (Angelo). He was also predeceased by his sisters in law and brothers in law, Joseph and Angelina Smolinsky, Andrew and Ella Mae Ciccarello, Clyde and Vera Lince, Philip Ciccarello, James LoPresti, Kenneth and Rita Weatherly and James Ciccarello.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Dilorenzo, Dr. B. Hadid, Dr Richard Diamond and Dr, Profeta for taking care of Joe. We also like to thank Willcare and Hospice for their compassion and support for Joe in his final days. We would also like to thank Castle Point.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Avenue (Rte94), New Windsor, NY. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow with military honors in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Legion, 29 Walnut St., New Windsor, NY 12553.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019