Joseph P. Klopchin
June 22, 1949 - November 17, 2020
Middletown, NY
Joseph P. Klopchin, president of JPK Environmental Services, Inc. and longtime Orange County resident, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 71.
The son of the late Michael D. and Cecelia Scully Klopchin, he was born in Nyack, NY. He grew up in Rockland Lake and Congers, NY and married Jeanann McAleer of Claverack, NY in 1972. They moved to the Goshen area in 1977. Joe was the president and owner of JPK Environmental Services, Inc., which provided vital water and environmental services for local municipalities. He was knowledgeable and respected in his field and his absence will be felt in his industry. He was also widely regarded in his life for his benevolence and thoughtful words to friends and others in the community.
His family and friends will remember his love of antiques, art, fine dining, fishing, hunting, and telling a good story. His interests included advocacy for veterans, history, family genealogy, and attending auctions. He was a graduate of Clarkstown High School and SUNY Geneseo. Joe was a longtime member of the Middletown Elks BPOE #1097.
Joe is survived by the prides of his life, his three daughters: Professor Heather Klopchin (Mark Eber) of Northfield, MN; Dr. Hope Klopchin (Chris Mellen) of Yonkers, NY; and Associate Producer Holly Klopchin (Kevin Mahoney) of Putnam Valley, NY; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Jack and Kate Mellen. Additionally, he is survived by Jeanann Klopchin of Goshen, NY; his brother, Michael J. Klopchin of West Rutland, VT; his sister, Eileen Dulmer (Randy) of Georgia, VT; and predeceased by his brother, Edward Casey Stork (Denise). Joe is also survived by his loved one, Jeanne Rieber; his valued business assistant and friend, Ann-Margret Stewart; and many treasured cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Cremation will be private, and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
