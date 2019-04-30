|
|
Joseph P. Maloney
September 11, 1939 - April 28, 2019
Middletown, NY
Joseph P. Maloney passed away on April 28, 2019 in Fishkill Rehabilitation Center. He was 79.
Joe was born in St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, NY to Margaret and Matthew Maloney on September 11, 1939. Joe served in the U.S. Army for five years and was stationed in Germany during the Cuban Missile Crisis and when the Berlin Wall was put up. He worked for the USPS delivering mail in White Plains for 21 years. After marrying his loving wife, Loretta and moving to Orange County, he then worked at Orange County Community College as a telephone operator for 11 years.
Joe is survived by his wife, Loretta; his sister, Mary Kelly; his nephews, Michael Kelly and his wife, Robin and Joseph Kelly; and his nieces, Stacy Schiff and her husband, Allen and Margaret Brady and her husband, William.
Joe was a 40 year member of the Masonic Fraternity of Pelham Lodge No. 712 and the American Veterans Assn. He enjoyed working on the Saturday and Sunday New York Times crossword puzzles, reading books, and watching videos about World War II.
Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019