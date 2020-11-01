Joseph P. Nogay, Sr.

December 21, 1936 - October 24, 2020

Stuart, Florida

Joseph P. Nogay Sr., 83, a resident of Stuart FL, passed away on October 24, 2020. Joe was born in Newburgh, NY to Francis X. Nogay Sr. and Mary (Maniscalco) Nogay on December 21, 1936. He attended Newburgh schools. Joe served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged (1955-1959). After this he had a successful 25-year career as a Senior Technician at IBM in Fishkill, NY, where among other projects he contributed to, was a co-inventor of a patented etching process in 1990. In 1994, he retired to Stuart, FL where he is survived by his loving wife, Dawn M. Nogay - They were married on August 17, 1958. He is also survived by his son, Joseph and his husband, John White of Cornwall, NY, his daughter, Kimberle Nogay (Berkeley, CA), and his son, Stephen (Stuart FL) and wife, Theresa and their daughter, Roxanne, husband Shawn and great-grandchild, Finn of Stuart, FL. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Aurora Lily Sabath (Berlin, Germany) and Forest Sabath (Berkeley, CA) who will miss him very, very much.

Joe was predeceased in this life by his parents and his siblings, Catherine and Francis, as well as numerous Newburgh relatives. He will be missed by his many friends and relatives (including sister-in-law, Rosalie Nogay and her wonderful family Marie, Michael, Patrick, Chris and Jeanne and their families, Marsha Palladino and husband Nick and children, sister-in-law Holly Baker and children, brother-in-law Timothy Baker, brothers-in-law Robert Rowe (Judith) and family and Reginald Rowe (Bonnie) and family. He was also pre-deceased by his nephew, Francis X. Nogay.

Joe has now eternally joined his parents, sister and brother – and of course our parents' lifelong friends: Jean and Raymond Dahlin, Arthur and Dolores Quick and Alfred Pendino.

A Zoom Celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.



