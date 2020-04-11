|
|
Joseph P. "Red" Sarra
May 17, 1937 - April 9, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Joseph Sarra, 82, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on April 9, 2020. The son of the late Joseph and Mary (Mandia) Sarra, he was born in Flushing, NY. He married Antoinette (DeSantis) Sarra on November 6, 1960. Antoinette survives at home.
Joseph was a graduate of Marlboro High School and proudly served in the US Army. He was the former Shop Steward and Recording Secretary for Laborer's Local 17. During Joe's high school years, he played on many school sports teams, baseball being his favorite. When his sons began playing, he coached and managed their little league teams. As he got older his love for the game continued as he sat on the sidelines, never missing a little league, travel or school ball game watching his grandson Shane play. He loved saying "What an arm!" every chance he got. "Poppy" was that special guest at every tea party, the one who watched as the trains went by, the loudest one at every baseball game, and the one with the most treats.
In addition to his loving wife he is survived by his children: Joseph Sarra and his wife Starr of Wallkill, Christopher Sarra of Newburgh, and Linda Napolitano and her husband Bill of Wallkill; grandchildren: Shane Thomas Sarra, Sharon Renee Sarra, Joseph Thomas Napolitano, and Cassidy Mary Napolitano; nieces and nephews: Lisa Treacy, Tia Pignetti, Sandra and Ralph Thompson, Margaret and Collin Stevens, Louis Dina and Janet Torres, Lorraine Koche, Maria, Lou and Ailene Lynch, Joseph and Taylor Garino, Keri, John, Grace and Jackie Watterson, Dominic, Bonnie and Jillian Crisci, Gregory, Toni, Daniel and Georgianna Crisci, Danean, Raul, Alex and Diego Rodriguez, Stacy and Jimmy Degelormo, Raquel LeDonni, and Brie Ghiotti. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Theresa Sarra Treacy.
Due to the COVID occurrence, services will be held privately, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020