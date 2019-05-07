|
Joseph Peter Decker Jr.
May 24, 1954 - May 1, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Joseph Peter Decker Jr., of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 64 years old. Joseph was born on May 24, 1954 in Goshen, NY; he was the son of the late Beatrice (Conklin) and Joseph Peter Decker Sr.
Joseph had worked for Harry Serviss and Sons in Newburgh as a heavy equipment operator. He was a very spiritual person. Joseph was an artist who liked to draw and was also an avid outdoorsman who really enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.
Surviving are his children, Heather A. Decker and David J. Decker; his siblings, Debra A. Decker, Mary Manzione and Donald Decker; his companion Beth Maney; his fur baby Anna as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Joseph was predeceased by his former wife Bonnie Sullivan Decker, his sister Laurita and his brother Mark Decker Sr.
A memorial service to celebrate Joseph's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 93 Center St., Ellenville, NY in the community room.
In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to a local cat or animal shelter.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. 845-647-4343.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019