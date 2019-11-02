|
Joseph R. Gil
June 19, 1969 - October 30, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Joseph R. Gil, 50 of Newburgh, NY, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Joseph is the son of Frances A. (Rodriguez) Gil and the late Joseph L. Gil; born in Amityville, NY on June 19, 1969.
Joe was a wonderful son, brother and brother-In-law; full of life, always uplifting, and a joy to be around. He always brought a smile to everyone's face. Joe was an avid Giants fan, animal lover, especially his Pitbull; and loved people. He enjoyed his job at Friendly Acura, meeting new clientele every day.
Joe is survived by his dear mother, Frances Gil; his sister, Norma Brown and his brother-in-law, James Brown. He is predeceased by his father, Joseph L. Gil.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Monday, November 4 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 5 at St. Patrick's Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joseph's memory to the New York Bully Crew, https://www.nybullycrew.org/, Bleu's K9 rescue INC., 910 Tower Ave., Maybrook, NY 12543. (Checks payable to Bleu's K9 rescue) 845-527-0797 or one's choice of animal rescue organization.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019