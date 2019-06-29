|
Joseph R. Grossi
June 23, 1942 - June 27, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Born on June 23, 1942 to Ruth M. (Shay) Grossi and Francis P. Grossi of Pine Bush, NY, Joe graduated from Valley Central High School in 1960.
He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Nepera Chemical in Harriman for over 30 years. Making life long friends there, he also worked at Interstate Bag Factory as an assistant plant manager and retired in 1994 to a life in the country with his family.
He married his childhood sweetheart Lois (Gillespie) Grossi on July 13, 1963. She was his best friend and they enjoyed their summer vacations in Ocean City, MD for many years. They celebrated 55 years of marriage and enjoyed their life together. On June 23, 1965 daughter Judith Marie was born. That same year they built their family home where they still live. Three years later, their son, Joseph Thomas was born. Having lived in Pine Bush all his life, Joe accomplished many things. He became a self ordained minister, held a real estate license, and he joined the Town of Crawford Police Department in 1972, becoming active Chief of Police in 1973 through 1979. He helped organize the police academy in Chester, NY which is still in use today for local police departments to train their officers. He had a private investigator's license and organized security and safety measures at Pine Hollow Stud Farm, guarding the famous racehorse, Niatross. He was a former member of the Walker Valley Engine & Fire Company, Walker Valley Seniors Citizens, the Orange County Trapper's Association, the Walker Valley Sportsman Club, and the Montgomery Sportsman Club. He enjoyed working with his wife and members of the Pine Bush Hook and Ladder Company Ladies Auxiliary on fundraisers and also enjoyed lunches with his McDonald's friends.
Joe enjoyed retirement until his health problems set in. He was surrounded by his loving family as he went to his Lord. Survivors include his loving wife, Lois at home; beloved daughter, Judy (Yannantuono) Parsells and her husband, Jeff of Pine Bush; beloved son, Joseph Grossi and his wife, Kira of Montgomery; loving grandson, Bryan Yannantuono of Maryland, who he was very proud of; granddaughter, Crystal Parsells of Pine Bush, and grandson, John Parsells of Pine Bush. He also leaves behind his sister, Ruth Miller and her husband, Jerry of Pine Bush and also many cousins.
Memorial visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday July 2 at the Pine Bush Firehouse Social Hall, 2405 Rte 52, Pine Bush, NY 12566. A Celebration of life will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Firehouse.
The family is requesting no flowers. Instead, please make a donation in Joe's memory to the Pine Bush Lions Club, PO Box 1118, Pine Bush, NY 12566 or to the Pine Bush Hook & Ladder Company Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 284, Pine Bush, NY 12566.
Pop you will be our angel.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019