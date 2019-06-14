|
Joseph R. Zielinski
June 6, 1935 - June 14, 2019
Middletown, NY
Joseph R. Zielinski, age 84, of Middletown, passed away, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center of Middletown, NY. Joseph was born June 6, 1935 in Pine Island, NY. He is the son of the late Bruno Frank and the late Caroline (Plock) Zielinski. He married Frances M. Wytrick.
He graduated from Goshen High School.
He was employed by Orange & Rockland Utilities, Middletown, NY as a Lineman.
Joseph was predeceased by his brother, James Zielinski; sisters, Virginia Weeden and Lillian Heinzelman; son, Michael Bowen and great-granddaughter, Isabella Croce.
He is survived by his wife, Frances M. (Wytrick) Zielinski; brother, Bruno Zielinski and wife, Dorothy; daughters, Deborah Gloster and husband, Bill, Cynthia and husband, George Gloster; sons: Steven Zielinski and wife, Julie, Joseph Zielinski and wife, Lisa, and Todd Zielinski and wife, Dawn. He is the beloved grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.; to leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 16, 2019