Joseph Redmond Cain Obituary
Joseph Redmond Cain
September 17, 1928 - August 27, 2019
New City, NY
Joseph Redmond Cain of New City, NY, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by family, on Friday, August 27 at the age of 91.
Joe was born in Neversink, NY, on September 17, 1928, and was a proud graduate of the College of Pharmacy at Fordham University.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife, Helen Dunko Cain, of 66 years.
He was a Korean War Veteran, where he worked as a pharmacist in Japan. He owned Rexall/Cain's County Pharmacy in New City and went on to continue his career at Shop Rite of Pearl River as a pharmacist.
He was the Founding Grand Knight of the John Cardinal McCloskey Council of the New City Knights of Columbus.
Joe enjoyed golf, reading, and genealogy, and he and his wife spent their weekends antiquing and repairing/caning antique furniture.
Joe is lovingly remembered by his children, Helen Papp (Jay), Betsy Kain, Joseph Chris (Lucille), Kathleen Johnson (Carl), and John (Diane). He was an incredible grandfather to Cristen (Dennis), Thomas, Joey, Erik, Michael, Brian, Mary, Austin, Ciara, Sarah, and Cameryn, and great-grandfather to Jack and Danny.
He is predeceased by his brothers: Jim, Chet, and Richard, and sister, Anne LaBagh.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday at Higgins Funeral Home in New City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, 11am, at St. Augustine's Church, New City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Korean War Veterans, PO Box 304, New City, NY 10956.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
