William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
Joseph Robert "Joie" Jones

Joseph Robert "Joie" Jones Obituary
Joseph Robert Jones "Joie"
June 4, 1942 - April 7, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Joseph Robert Jones of Highland Falls, NY passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was the son of Walter and Ida Mattern, born on June 4, 1942 in Cornwall, NY.
Joie worked at the West Point Laundry, Roads and Grounds, and Thayer Hotel as a maintenance worker until his retirement. He loved spending time with his family and friends. His favorite past times were watching wrestling and bowling. He will be missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his siblings: Arthur Jones and his wife, Loretta, Walter Mattern, Ronald Mattern, Lillian O'Dell and Joan Troy and her husband, Paul; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Ida and father, Walter.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Route 9W Highland Falls.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845-446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
