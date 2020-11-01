Joseph S. "Joe" Russell
March 11, 1958 - October 29, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Joseph S. "Joe" Russell of Port Jervis, NY entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness. He was 62.
Joe was born March 11, 1958 in Port Jervis, NY the son of the late Robert E. "Bob" Russell, Sr. and the late June A. "Sally" Grinder Russell.
A family Statement read: Joe Graduated from Port Jervis High School and earlier in his life was a union plasterer. Joe was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and nephew who will be sorely missed. Joe loved the outdoors and, prior to his illness, was an avid fisherman. He loved and tended to many plants and animals, both wild and domestic, in the lively refuge that was the ancestral home where he lived. As her caretaker, Joe was a blessing and comfort to our mother in her last years. In turn, Joe was fortunate to be lovingly cared for at home in his last days by his twin sisters, Pat and Pam.
Joe is survived by his son: Jeremy Russell; sisters: Gail (Dr. Peter) Byeff of Southington, CT, Lynn (Ken Wilson) Russell of San Diego, CA, Patricia Cal of Port Jervis, NY, Pamela (John Journey) Russell of Port Jervis, NY, Denise Concepcion of Port Jervis; brothers: Robert (Linda) Russell, Jr. of Sparrowbush, NY and John (Cynthia Clune) Russell or Port Jervis, NY; uncle and aunt, Gordon A "Buzzy" Grinder, Jr. and Barbara Grinder of Hill Spring Alberta, Canada; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Donna Russell and Nancy Russell.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan for their compassionate care.
In accordance with Joe's wishes, there will be no visitation. Interment of ashes will be with his parents and sisters at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Jervis at the convenience of family.
A memorial contribution in Joe's name may be made to Hospice Of Orange And Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to the Humane Society Of Port Jervis/Deerpark, Inc., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, N.Y. 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 845-856-5191; for more information or to leave a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com