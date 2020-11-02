Joseph "Joe" Santangelo
April 27, 1926 - November 1, 2020
Monroe, NY
Joseph Santangelo "Joe", age 94, of Monroe, New York, entered into rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Joseph was born April 27, 1926 in New York, NY. He is the son of the late Charles and the late Vincenza (Scaduto) Santangelo of Manhattan, New York. He was married to his wife, Santa (Laterza) Santangelo, for over 70 years.
Joseph proudly served his country as a radio operator in General George S. Patton's Third Army during World War II. After being honorably discharged, he was employed by the New York City Transit Authority as a mechanic for over forty years.
He is survived by his daughter, Jeanice Guinup and her husband, Mark; his son, Charles Santangelo and his wife, JoAgnes; his son, James Santangelo and his wife, Amy; and his sister, Anna Trabocchi; as well several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Santa; his brother, Felix; and his sisters, Vita and Mary.
He was a long-time member of the Sons of Italy in America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion Post, Monroe, NY. He enjoyed painting and playing jazz music. His beloved saxophone, "Mr. Jordan", was by his side until the end. He will be remembered by his dry sense of humor and his colorful stories from his Army days and childhood in New York City. His many paintings frequently pictured New York City scenes and landscapes.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., located at 82 South Church Street, Goshen, New York.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Anastasia Church, 21 North Main St., Harriman, NY. Burial will follow at St Anastasia Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com