Joseph Sylvester Lewis, Sr.

March 6, 1936 - May 18, 2020

Town of Newburgh, NY

On Monday, May 18, 2020, Joseph Sylvester Lewis Sr. passed away at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY due to complications of COVID-19. He was 84 years old. He was born on March 6, 1936 in Brockway (Beacon) New York to parents, Frances and Floyd Lewis Sr.

Joe grew up in Newburgh and was employed at Ford Motor Company in New Jersey for 14 years and also at Tarkett for many years before his retirement. He will be remembered as a kind, generous man who wouldn't hesitate to help someone in need. He had great love for his family and was a wonderful father. He would often tell his daughter, "I pray for you kids all the time, there's not a day that goes by that I don't pray for this family." He was a faithful man who loved the Lord and he will be missed tremendously.

He is survived by his children, Mary Lewis of Hamden, CT, Reginald Lewis (Darnez) of West Haven, CT and Joseph Lewis Jr. of Newburgh, NY; brothers, Floyd Lewis and James (Erma) Lewis all of Newburgh, NY, Rev. Charles (Georgia) Lewis of Heath Springs, SC and his grandchildren. Also a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and Floyd Sr.; his daughter, Tanya (Tanny) Lewis Hawkins who passed on March 30, 2020; sisters, Daisy Walker and Frances Young; brothers, Runston Thomas (Pop) Lewis, who passed on April 1, 2020 and Edward Lewis.

Mr. Lewis will have a private graveside burial on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store