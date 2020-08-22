Joseph Tierney, III
December 15, 1958 - August 20, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Joseph Tierney, III entered into eternal rest, to the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ unexpectedly on August 20, 2020.
The son of Ann Cassidy Tierney and the late Joseph Tierney, he was 61 years old.
Joe's colorful, intelligent personality took him on amazing adventures where his engaging smile was felt by his friends, family and anyone he met.
His thinking was deep and informed, and at his core he was a kind, spiritual and devoted Catholic who cherished his family and his faith in God. He was proud to have been able to attend two Papal visits with John Paul and Francis.
"Joey" was an outdoor sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Joe loved and supported his spiritual community at Mount Saint Mary College and frequented the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra.
He enjoyed the freedom of his motorcycle and the comradery of his fellow members "Forever Free MC," the AOH, Black Rock Fish & Game Club, and the Knights of Columbus. Joe was very proud of this Irish heritage and was a true American with eclectic talents, skills and interests.
Joe was a retired master carpenter, a proud graduate of Mt. St. Mary College and a paralegal.
Joe leaves behind his beloved mother, Ann; son, Joseph, IV; daughter, Shannon; siblings: Mark, Lynn, Michael, Alan; brother-in-law, Steve Hastings and sister-in-law, Kelly. Joe was a great uncle and cherished his many nieces and nephews.
A Newburgh native like his parents, Joe recently settled in peaceful quiet country home in the Catskills.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25 at White, Venuto & Morrill, 188 N. Plank Road, Town of Newburgh. Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. A facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 26 at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand St., Newburgh. Private cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to Black Rock Fish & Game Club, PO Box 142, Mountainville, NY 10953 or visit www.blackrockclub.org
