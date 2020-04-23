|
Joseph Vincent Sgandurra
Pine Bush, NY - Formerly of Highland Mills, NY
Joseph V. Sgandurra, formerly of Highland Mills, NY, went home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle against the COVID-19 virus. He was 80 years old.
Son of the late Vincent and Domenica (Trapani) Sgandurra, Joe was born in Brooklyn, NY and later moved to Valley Cottage at the age of seven.
He graduated from Nyack High School where he was an outstanding soccer and baseball player. Joe continued his education at SUNY Brockport where he played on the Varsity soccer team. He was a police officer with the NYPD from 1963-1983. He retired out of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. It was here that he came to know Jesus as his Lord and Saviour.
After retiring from the NYPD, Joe attended Global University/Berean School of the Bible and earned his Ministerial Studies Diploma. He was ordained as a minister by the Independent Assemblies of God. He served as a youth leader at Calvary Assembly in Monroe, NY and then as Assistant Pastor at Newburgh Church of God. Known to most as "Pastor Joe", he traveled to Europe annually to minister in churches in Belgium, France and Italy. Joe founded Agape Full Gospel in Montgomery, NY where he faithfully pastored until his retirement.
He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 58 years, Christine (Hanson) Sgandurra. His wisdom and prayers greatly impacted the lives of his sons: Joseph C. Sgandurra and his wife, Gail and James Sgandurra and his wife, Maria. He was an extraordinary "Poppy" to his grandchildren: Kristin and husband, Major Andrew Holler, Bethany and husband, Seth Jensen, Rebecca and husband, Michael Bliss, and Joseph W. Sgandurra and wife, Karley, James Sgandurra and wife, Alisha, Christopher Sgandurra, Jessica Sgandurra and Daniel Rego. He was adored by and the source of constant laughter to his great-grandchildren: Marissa, James, Charlotte, Finn, Joel, Jude, Audriana, Regan and Landon.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Madeline Natale and daughter, Marisa.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Services will be private due to the current health crisis.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020