Joseph W. Casper Jr.
April 28, 1924 - June 2, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Joseph W. Casper, Jr., 95, a retired Banker for City Bank in Manhattan and a long time area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019. The son of the late Joseph Sr. and Sophie (Roman) Casper, he was born in Harrison, NJ. On October 5, 1957 he married his beloved Maureen (Blewitt) Casper in St. Bartholomew Church, Elmhurst, NY.
Joseph attended Columbia College and graduated from the ABA School of Banking. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII, a member of Sacred Heart Church, and Catholic War Veterans Post 386 where he served as past Treasurer.
In addition to his loving wife of 62 years, Maureen, Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph Casper and his partner, Kathy Kellett of Ringwood, NJ, Barbara Casper of Valley Cottage, NY, Susan Casper of New Windsor and Michael Casper of Minneapolis, MN. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son, Brian Casper, and his brother, Bill Casper.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, with prayers at 7:45 p.m. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen.
The family would like to thank Sapphire 1 West for their TLC, Marsha, Pat, Cindy, Rita, Joe, and social workers Shelly Lee and Diane Meyers, who guided us through the years he resided there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Hudson Valley SPCA, 940 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019