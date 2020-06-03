Joseph W. Fontana
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph W. Fontana
July 24, 1960 - May 30, 2020
Westtown, NY
Joseph William Fontana, passed away unexpectedly on the early morning of May 30, 2020. He was 59. Joseph was born on July 24, 1960 to his parents, Mario and Vera Fontana.
He was a loyal employee of AT&T for many years.
Joe loved nothing more than to have a quiet moment every night to sit and enjoy his music. He was a spiritual man of God and loved to involve himself in church activities.
He was extremely dedicated to his family and friends. His kindness, love, and humor touched so many people throughout his life and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Joseph is survived by his mother, Vera Fontana; his brother, William Fontana; his three children, Gina, Alex, and Adriano; and two grandchildren, Hunter and Michael.
His memory will live on through all who knew and loved him.
Services for Joseph are available on webcast. Please go to the Funeral Home website for further instructions. Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Www.applebee-mcphillips.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved