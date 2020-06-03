Joseph W. Fontana
July 24, 1960 - May 30, 2020
Westtown, NY
Joseph William Fontana, passed away unexpectedly on the early morning of May 30, 2020. He was 59. Joseph was born on July 24, 1960 to his parents, Mario and Vera Fontana.
He was a loyal employee of AT&T for many years.
Joe loved nothing more than to have a quiet moment every night to sit and enjoy his music. He was a spiritual man of God and loved to involve himself in church activities.
He was extremely dedicated to his family and friends. His kindness, love, and humor touched so many people throughout his life and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Joseph is survived by his mother, Vera Fontana; his brother, William Fontana; his three children, Gina, Alex, and Adriano; and two grandchildren, Hunter and Michael.
His memory will live on through all who knew and loved him.
Services for Joseph are available on webcast. Please go to the Funeral Home website for further instructions. Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.