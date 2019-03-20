|
Joseph W. Search
May 20, 1955 - February 28, 2019
Town of Greenville, NY
Joseph W. Search, age 63 of the Town of Greenville, NY, passed away February 28, 2019 at his home. He was born May 20, 1955 in Franklin, New Jersey, the son of Joseph W. and Alberta Shauger Search.
Joseph is survived by his four sisters: Joseline Search of Sussex, New Jersey, Aldene Hovencamp of Monticello, NY, Janet Potter and Nancy Search both of Scranton, Pennsylvania; his two brothers: Michael and Dean Search both of Scranton; his special cousins: Timothy and Carol Search, with whom he lived for over 30 years; cousins: Steven, Cheyanne, Trinity, Adrianna, Dakota, Linda and Francis; several nieces and nephews. Joseph was pre-deceased by his brother, Waldo Search.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date.
Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019