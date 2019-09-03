|
Joseph Washington Woody, Sr.
February 22, 1936 - August 29, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Joseph Washington Woody, Sr., the youngest child of the late Joseph Denis and Eliza Neal Woody was born February 22, 1936 in Woodsdale, NC. Joseph, better known as JW in North Carolina and affectionately called Uncle JW, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Middletown, NY.
After the demise of his mother, he was raised by his Aunt Bessie and his sisters Mary Eliza Cunningham and Myrtle Torain. Joseph attended high school in Clairton, PA, where he ran track.
In 1954, JW relocated to Newburgh, NY where he found the love of his life, Rosella Best. The two married in 1955 and from this union they were blessed with three sons: Joseph, Jr., Edward and Jeffrey. He was a hardworking and loving husband and father. Joseph took pride in his everything that he did. He was so conscientious that he not only took care of his property but he could be seen daily sweeping in front of his neighbor's houses for at least half of the block. Joseph was an avid hunter and he looked forward to taking his dogs to hunt rabbits, squirrels and deer. He also enjoyed fishing with his sons. When he moved to NC, he would go hunting with his son (neighbor) Darry Ragland.
Joseph was employed at Mastic Tile which became Rubberoid, then GAF and finally Tarkett. While there, he played on the Tarkett softball team. In 1998 Joseph retired after 43 years of dedicated employment and relocated to Henderson, NC, where he met many friends. The young men called him Papa Joe. One young man, Darry Ragland, lived next door and adopted him as his father. He was also known as Mr. Hello!
Joseph was a member of Lattisville Grove Baptist Church in Hurdle Mills while living in NC. After 20 years of living in NC, he fell ill and relocated back to NY at the advice of his son Bishop Jeffrey C. Woody.
He leaves to cherish his memory: the love of his life of 64 years; four sons, Joseph W. Jr (Karen) Charlotte, NC, Thomas Edward (Marjorie) Brooklyn, NY, Bishop Jeffrey C. (Dr. Denise) and Ronald (Loretta) both of Newburgh, NY; twelve grandchildren, Pamela Woody, Sir Fredrick Townsend, Sir Wesley Townsend, Precious Woody-Williams (Ralph), Eduardo Woody, Tonisha Coburn, Candis Woody, Dena' L. Walker (Gareth), Jasmine C. Woody, Jeffrey K. Woody, Za'miyah Waitley and Ronald Woody, Jr. and eleven great-grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Woody, and five sisters: Amanda Rush, Mary Eliza Cunningham, Ruth Rone, Annie Laura Johnson and Myrtle Torain.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center for the great amount of care shown to our beloved Joseph W. Woody Sr.
Mr. Woody will repose 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Cathedral At The House of Refuge, Intl.', 127-131 Broadway, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the church. Bishop Jeffrey C. Woody will officiate. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional Services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019