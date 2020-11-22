Joseph William Pinkela

July 13, 1947 - Nov. 17, 2020

Reno, NV

Joseph William Pinkela came into this world in Port Jervis, NY in 1947 and he left the world as a New Yorker at heart, Tuesday, Nov. 17. He was 73.

Joe succumbed to a long illness and passed away in Carson City, NV, with his loved ones nearby. He was known for his quiet intellect and his kindness. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and by his best friend, Cody. Joe is survived by his beloved sister, Mary Ann Hamilton of Matamoras, PA; his devoted brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Rosie Pinkela of Pleasanton, CA; by seven nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. He was always generous to them above all.

In June of 1966, one year out of high school, Joe drove out West in an overpacked Ford Mustang with his brother and settled in California. Then he moved to Reno in 1995 to be closer to his parents who lived in Carson City. Even though he only returned to the East Coast once in his life, his attitude, appearance and accent were pure New York. Especially his full head of luxurious hair.

For 40 years, Joe worked with Safeway, and then in the grocery merchandising business, traveling to stores to provide products, and a smile, throughout California and Nevada. When he retired, he dabbled in casino security at the El Dorado casino. His passions outside of the job included driving, boating, fishing, country and western music, shooting, and the 49ers. Joe was an avid bowler for fun and in leagues for years.

In memory of Joe, please support your local animal shelter and have a milkshake in his honor.



