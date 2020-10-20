Joseph Wisniewski, Jr.
September 7, 1981 - October 8, 2020
Harris, NY
Joseph Wisniewski, Jr. of Harris, passed away at Garnett Health Medical Center in Middletown on October 8, 2020. He was 39.
The son of the late Joseph Wisniewski, Sr., and Debbie Price, he was born September 7, 1981 in Monticello, NY.
A 1999 graduate of Monticello High School, Joe was a heck of a chef who loved to cook. He attended culinary school at Sullivan County Community College and previously took pride in being a chef for Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Joe had a heart of gold. He took in many strays over the years. Joey loved fishing and spent many of his days fishing with good friends. One of the family's greatest memories was the joy Joe experienced when he caught the big salmon and the smile that was on his face. That smile will always be remembered.
In spite of Joey's disabilities, he was never discouraged to chase his dreams. Having the ability to go sky diving was one of Joey's biggest accomplishments.
He is survived by his four siblings: Benjamin Wisniewski of Harris, NY; Rebecca Jordan of North Carolina; and Alex and Debbie Caso of Washington State. Joe also leaves behind ten aunts and uncles, many cousins, and countless friends.
Joe is predeceased by both parents, Joseph Wisniewski Sr, and Deborah Price; maternal grandparents, Ray and Ethel Price; and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Anna Wisniewski.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com