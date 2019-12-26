|
|
Josephine A. Bloomer
August 29, 1935 - December 23, 2019
Town of Newburgh , NY
Josephine A. Bloomer, a longtime Town of Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was 84.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia (Van Regenmortel) Alex, she was born on August 29, 1935 in Newton, NJ.
After graduating from High School, Josephine worked for the New York Telephone Co. in Newburgh as an operator. She later went on to work for Hodgson's Farm in Newburgh for many years. One of her duties was to drive the delivery truck to Union Square in NYC, twice a week to the Green Market, a job she most enjoyed.
Josephine loved the beach and was regularly seen doing the "Sanibel stoop" along the beaches of Sanibel Island, FL, St. Maarten and New Jersey. When not collecting shells she was scouring the area with her metal detector, hunting for treasures.
Survivors include a son, William Bloomer, Jr. of the Town of Newburgh; a daughter, Nancy Bloomer, also of the Town of Newburgh; three grandchildren, Brittany Baumeister and her husband Jack, Jacquelyn Bloomer and Danielle Bloomer; a brother, Joseph Alex of CA; and a sister, Mary Ann Jones of Goshen, NY.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was predeceased by her husband William in 2012, a daughter, Joan Bloomer in 1982, and a sister Alice DeAngelis.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Following the families wishes, plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations in Josephine's memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering, www.mskcc.org.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019