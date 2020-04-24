|
Josephine A. Goodwin
September 16, 1925 - April 21, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Josephine A. Goodwin of Port Jervis, NY died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home. She was 94.
She was born September 16, 1925 in Astoria, NY the daughter of the late Anthony Parker and the late Antoinette Sumnenska Parker. She and William Goodwin joined their families in marriage on August 19th, 1961 and they were married for 27 years prior to his death on August 18th, 1989.
Jo, as she liked to be called, was a Registrar for Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis for 33 years and she loved her job; helping people was what made her happy.
She was a member and former Queen of GG's Red Hatters, Chapter #65170 of Port Jervis and belonged to the Deerpark Senior Citizens group. She was a volunteer Tutor for the Literacy Volunteers of America, Inc. for 19 years, helping people learn to read and a volunteer for Faith in Action for five years. She also sponsored a boy from the Dominican Republic for ten years until his adulthood. Jo enjoyed getting together with her local friends group on Thursdays and also loved going on bus trips. She enjoyed many years swimming at the Delaware Valley High School Swimming Pool for exercise.
A family statement read: Our Mom was a warm, loving, wonderful person who always willingly gave of herself to anyone in need. If you needed something and she could provide it, it was yours. If you needed a smile or a laugh, Jo was always one to make that happen with a kind word or with silent support; you knew she was there for you. She had a way of making people feel important, special and loved. She knew how to lift your spirit if you were down, to share a tear when necessary and how to make you laugh when you needed it most. She knew how to be a true friend in every sense of the word and she was that to all. Mom loved sewing; making clothes; everything from maternity wear to fancy dress ware to shirts and pants, to her famous puff pillows, quilts and more. She loved making crafts, from cross-stitching, to making apple heads and even crocheting. She never tired and was always busy "creating" something wonderful. She loved baking and made the best butter cookies for Christmas and loved sharing them with her family, friends and neighbors. She loved to travel and had friends that lived worldwide, visiting and staying in Baja, Mexico and in Vienna, Austria. She was an avid baker and loved cooking, canning, gardening, being outdoors and even mowing the grass. She loved life, and mostly she loved her family and friends. She will be sorely missed.
Survivors include her daughter: Carol Starr and her husband, Doug of Forestburgh, NY; her two sons: Tsgt. Darryl Austie USAF Ret. and his wife, Georgette of Rome, NY, and William Goodwin, Jr., FNP and his wife, Juliana of Danby, VT; 17 grandchildren: Lori Ann Zahora, Jesse Zahora, Khara Austie, Ryan Austie, Alexa Goodwin, Sarah Goodwin, Sherrie Stan-Lee, Christina Austie, Louis Austie III and John "Jay" Austie, Deanna Scott, David Gibson, Donna Myers, Neil Christiansen, Kelly Bentley, Missy Stickford and Nyomi Christiansen; 23 great-grandchildren: Myrissa, Joshua, Alexis, Ariana, JoAnna, Caitlyn, Lydia, Ava, Connor, Benjamin, Hillary, Holly, Christopher, Madison, Zachariah, Jacob, Crystal, Lilyann, Mikayla, Emily, Louis, Layla and Phoebe; 12 great, great-grandchildren; and also several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by her son, Louis Austie Jr. and her step-daughters, Penny Fiddner and Sheila Goodwin; two sisters: Jeanne Nunziato and Julia Giblin and two brothers: Anthony Parker and Frank Parker.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Deerpark Humane Society, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Deerpark Humane Society, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020