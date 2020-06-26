Josephine A. Hammer
February 11, 1940 - June 23, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Josephine "Jo" A. Hammer, of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 80 years old.
The daughter of the late Joseph C. Colletta and Grace I. (Valone) Colletta, Josephine was born on February 11, 1940 in Cornwall, NY.
Josephine was a retired Receptionist for Oppenheimer & Company, Inc. in Fishkill, NY. She also worked at the 9W Tennis Club as a secretary/entertainment director. She was one of the first female managers for the Cornwall Little League, coaching her team to a season championship with love and laughter.
A family statement reads: She was a loving wife of fifty-nine years, an incredible mother and amazing grandmother. Her family always came first. She was the life of every event she attended. Anyone who knows her will be familiar with her intro of "How the hell are you!" In her younger years, she was a Head Majorette and a Cheerleader for Marlboro. Over the years she often performed the Marlboro cheer "orange and black, fight fight…". She loved to take walks through the Town of Cornwall. She will forever be our program director. Words cannot express how much we will miss her.
Josephine is survived by her devoted and loving husband: James E. Hammer at home: her daughter: Stacy A. Cornelius (Joseph) of Rock Tavern, NY; Brian J. Hammer (Debbie) of Rock Tavern, NY; grandchildren: Alex, Katarina, Kaila, Tatiana, Joseph, and Kaitlyn; and her brother: Nat Colletta (Sheila) of Sarasota, FL. Josephine was predeceased by her sister, Ann Eckels.
A special thank you goes to Dr. Diamond and his staff from the bottom of our hearts, for your compassion and your excellent care of Josephine. Thank you to Hospice and Mary for your care every day, she needed your toughness and kindness.
Memorial services and inurnment will take place privately. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions in Josephine's name may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.