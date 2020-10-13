Josephine Amalia de Dufour
July 29, 1933 - October 11, 2020
Goshen, NY
Josephine Amalia de Dufour entered into rest on October 11, 2020. Josephine was born on July 29, 1933 in the Bronx, NY.
Jo was known for her sense of humor, sophistication, and her great love for her family. She began her career at Macy's 34th Street in New York, where she met the love of her life, Arthur. After having four children, they moved to Goshen, NY where they happily lived for over 50 years.
Josephine loved the Goshen Library, where she worked for over 20 years, directing the children's programs and helping many readers as a clerk. She was a devoted parishioner at St John's Church, where she also worked in the rectory office.
She is survived by her four children: Gregory and wife, Barbara, Denise Sullivan and husband, James, Scott and husband, Wesley, and Susan Dudgeon and husband, Kevin; grandchildren: Israel Sullivan, and Kyle and Sophia Dudgeon; great granddaughters: Jordan and Jaiden Sullivan. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Olivieri and wife, Regina, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Arthur and her brother, Anthony.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St, Goshen NY, 10924.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will be at a later date at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Jo's name to Friends of the Orange County Arboretum.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com