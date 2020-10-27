Josephine Aramini
February 12, 1923 - October 21, 2020
Fort Montgomery, NY
Josephine Aramini passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, NY. She was 97 years old. Daughter of the late Carmine Comita and Maria Soluri Comita Chiarella, she was born on February 12, 1923 in Gimigliano, Italy.
Josephine was a Seamstress for United States Military Academy in West Point, NY.
Survivors include her children: Rosa Corigliano and her husband, Vince of Walden, NY; Maria Kelly of West Palm Beach, FL; Ida Tangen of Seattle, WA; Carmelina Messina and her husband, Vito of Fort Montgomery, NY; and Anna Tiernan and her husband, Terry of Doylestown, PA; her brother, Samuel Chiarella of Florida; 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and her beloved extended family and friends in Italy, Canada, and the United States. She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo Aramini, son, Giovanni Aramini, sister, Rosina Comita, brother, Joseph Chiarella, and by her sons-in-law: Phil Kelly and Greg Tangen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY 10928. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main St, Highland Falls, NY. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Town of Highlands, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
