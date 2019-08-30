|
|
Josephine C. Zarnoch
February 24, 1925 - August 29, 2019
Bronx, NY
Josephine C. Zarnoch passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Bronx, NY. She was 94 years old. Daughter of the late Henry Hesselbach and Marie Schnell Hesselbach. She was born February 24, 1925 in Manhattan, NY.
Josephine was a retired Unit Nurse from Doctors Hospital in Manhattan, NY and a member of St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY.
Survivors include her sons: Edward J. Zarnoch of Highland Mills, NY, Chester B. Zarnoch Jr. of the Bronx, NY, Thomas R. Zarnoch of Highland Mills, NY; her daughters: Theresa Weinbrecht of Yaphank, NY, Linda Bellew of Highland Mills, NY, Joan Petrone of Scarsdale, NY, Deborah Iezza of the Bronx, NY; her brother, Henry Hesselbach of Norwich CT; her fourteen grandchildren; and her fifteen great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4th at St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY. Interment is to follow at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , Attention: Memorial/Honor Program - One St. Jude Place Building, PO Box 1000, Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148-0552.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019